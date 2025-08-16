Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:14 16.08.2025

Melania Trump sends letter to Putin regarding kidnapped Ukrainian children

1 min read
Melania Trump sends letter to Putin regarding kidnapped Ukrainian children
Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, raised the plight of children in Ukraine and Russia in a personal letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported, citing two White House officials.

"President Trump hand-delivered the letter to Putin during their summit talks in Alaska, the officials told Reuters. Slovenian-born Melania Trump was not on the trip to Alaska," Reuters said.

The officials would not divulge the contents of the letter other than to say it mentioned the abductions of children resulting from the war in Ukraine.

"The existence of the letter was not previously reported," they said.

Tags: #ukrainian_children #melania_trump #letter

