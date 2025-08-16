Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on current information on the front and on the intentions and movements of the Russian army, following which he stated that the Russian army may try to increase pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in the coming days.

"I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. The front, the defense of positions, and up-to-date information on the intentions and movements of the Russian army … Based on the political and diplomatic situation around Ukraine, and knowing Russia’s treachery, we anticipate that in the coming days the Russian army may try to increase pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in order to create more favorable political circumstances for talks with global actors. We are documenting the movement and preparations of Russian troops. Of course, we will counteract, if necessary, asymmetrically," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine have achieved successes in some extremely difficult areas in Donetsk region – in the direction of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk.

"The destruction of the occupiers who tried to infiltrate deeper into our positions continues. There has also been an important replenishment of Ukraine's "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers. The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the actions of our units in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia regions. I am grateful to all our warriors for their resilience," the President said.

The President commended the units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov, the units of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, the units of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny, as well as the units of our 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar.

"I thank every one of our soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are carrying out combat missions and destroying the occupiers in the way that is necessary for Ukraine's confidence," the President said.