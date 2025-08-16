Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:40 16.08.2025

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky on current information on the front and on the intentions and movements of the Russian army, following which he stated that the Russian army may try to increase pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in the coming days.

"I received a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. The front, the defense of positions, and up-to-date information on the intentions and movements of the Russian army … Based on the political and diplomatic situation around Ukraine, and knowing Russia’s treachery, we anticipate that in the coming days the Russian army may try to increase pressure and strikes against Ukrainian positions in order to create more favorable political circumstances for talks with global actors. We are documenting the movement and preparations of Russian troops. Of course, we will counteract, if necessary, asymmetrically," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine have achieved successes in some extremely difficult areas in Donetsk region – in the direction of Dobropillia and Pokrovsk.

"The destruction of the occupiers who tried to infiltrate deeper into our positions continues. There has also been an important replenishment of Ukraine's "exchange fund" with Russian soldiers. The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the actions of our units in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhia regions. I am grateful to all our warriors for their resilience," the President said.

The President commended the units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine Azov, the units of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, the units of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny, as well as the units of our 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar.

"I thank every one of our soldiers, sergeants, and officers who are carrying out combat missions and destroying the occupiers in the way that is necessary for Ukraine's confidence," the President said.

Tags: #russian_army

MORE ABOUT

14:51 01.08.2024
Russia's main military target today not Kharkiv, but Pokrovsk direction – Zelenskyy

Russia's main military target today not Kharkiv, but Pokrovsk direction – Zelenskyy

13:42 20.04.2023
Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

11:58 06.04.2023
British intelligence reports personnel changes in command of Russian army grouping in Ukraine

British intelligence reports personnel changes in command of Russian army grouping in Ukraine

09:26 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Day to come when last occupier to flee or be killed in Donetsk, Luhansk, south

Zelenskyy: Day to come when last occupier to flee or be killed in Donetsk, Luhansk, south

12:16 24.03.2023
AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

14:29 03.12.2022
AFU eliminate 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminate 510 invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:09 29.06.2022
Zelensky: All Russian servicemen responsible for terror against Ukrainian cities will be identified

Zelensky: All Russian servicemen responsible for terror against Ukrainian cities will be identified

19:51 08.04.2022
Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

13:46 03.04.2022
Stefanchuk: Looting is reality of Russian army

Stefanchuk: Looting is reality of Russian army

20:16 28.02.2022
To date, losses of Russian army are 5,300 killed and wounded – Reznikov

To date, losses of Russian army are 5,300 killed and wounded – Reznikov

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

US President Trump and Russian Vladimir Putin begin meeting in Alaska

LATEST

UaRms owner Utkin: over 3 years of war, we trained 55,000 soldiers on UaRms' simulators

Bouquet Kyiv Stage cofounder Utkin: 90% of my earnings go to cultural and charity projects

Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

Melania Trump sends letter to Putin regarding kidnapped Ukrainian children

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

AD
AD