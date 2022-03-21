Facts

12:39 21.03.2022

Borrell says EU foreign ministers to discuss expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in energy sector

EU Foreign Ministers intend to discuss a possible expansion of sanctions against Russia, especially in the energy sector and the embargo on oil imports from Russia, head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell has said.

We will continue to talk about what kind of sanctions we can think about again, especially in connection with energy, he told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers.

Asked whether the possibility of an oil embargo, in particular, will be discussed, Borrell said that the ministers would discuss this.

Earlier, the media outlets reported that the leaders of the EU countries and U.S. President Joe Biden at the upcoming summits this week within the EU, the G7 and NATO will consider the possibility of further expanding anti-Russian sanctions.

According to media sources, the EU is already working on a fifth package of sanctions, which may include the imposition of an embargo on imports of Russian oil by the countries of the Union. Previously, such a decision was made by the United States and Great Britain.

