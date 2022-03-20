Facts

13:47 20.03.2022

Occupiers hit nursing home from tank in Kreminna in Luhansk region on March 11, 56 people killed – authorities

1 min read
The number of people killed in a shelling from a Russian tank at a nursing home in the city of Kreminna, Luhansk region, amounted to 56 people, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"On March 11, Russian invaders fired at the nursing home in Kreminna from a tank, cynically and deliberately. They just drove the tank, put it in front of the house and started shooting. Those who lived out their age in the house – 56 people – died instantly," Haidai wrote in his Telegram channel on Sunday.

According to him, 15 people survived, they were kidnapped by the invaders and taken to the occupied territory in the city of Svatove, Luhansk region, to the regional geriatric boarding house. "It is still impossible to get to the site of the tragedy," the head of the regional administration said.

