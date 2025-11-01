Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:54 01.11.2025

In Sumy region, 82 shelling incidents recorded in past 24 hours, with seven civilians injured

1 min read
Over the past 24 hours, 82 attacks on 31 settlements in 13 communities were recorded in Sumy region. Seven civilians sought medical attention, reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, in Velykopysarivska community, two 56-year-old men received medical assistance, in Sumy community - four men aged 50, 55, 63 and 64, and in Bilopolska - a 64-year-old woman who was injured as a result of the cluster bomb strike on October 8.

"Damage was recorded in the following communities: Mykolaivska - civilian infrastructure; Sumska - infrastructure facilities, six private homes and an outbuilding," he reported Saturday morning.

Tags: #hryhorov #shelling #sumy

