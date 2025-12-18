Air Assault Forces: Shooting battles in southern, northern Pokrovsk; heavy bombers handle most logistics

Russian occupiers are showing the greatest activity on the western outskirts of the city of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces are continuing measures to stabilize and expand the logistical corridor to Myrnohrad, an officer of the communications department of the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces Serhiy Okishev said.

"If we are talking about Pokrovsk, then the occupiers are showing the greatest activity on the western outskirts of the city – the village of Hryshyne. Recently, they tried to break through with the help of buggies, motor vehicles, but the Defense Forces cut off the enemy's logistics, and already with FPV drones and other types of weapons they simply dismantled this column," he said on the air of the marathon on Thursday.

Okishev said the fighting in the city continues, and the search and reconnaissance groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are promptly searching for and destroying the occupiers.

"Unfortunately, direct shooting battles are being waged in both the southern and northern parts of Pokrovsk. The search and reconnaissance groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are promptly searching for the enemy and destroying him. Aerial reconnaissance is being conducted 24/7, FPV drones and other means of destruction are operating," the officer said.

According to him, in Myrnohrad, the enemy is increasing pressure on the southeastern areas of the city. There are also isolated cases of enemy infiltration on the approaches to the "upper" Myrnohrad, but Ukrainian soldiers, in particular, fighters of the 38th Hetman Petro Sahaidachny separate marine brigade are detecting and destroying the enemy.

At the same time, the enemy continues to suffer heavy losses. Over the past week, it has irretrievably lost about 500 personnel, and also had losses in equipment.

However, the situation with logistics, as Okishev stated, is "extremently difficult."

"The lion's share of logistical activities is provided by heavy bombers (quadrocopters, hexocopters, ground-based robotic systems which deliver food, water, ammunition, and other things). Today, the Defense Forces continue measures to stabilize and expand this logistical corridor to Myrnohrad. In the areas of the villages of Svitle and Rivne, isolated appearances of enemy groups are currently being recorded, which are promptly detected and destroyed," the Defense Forces said.

In addition, he commented on recent information about the recapture of positions in several settlements near Pokrovsk.

"As for Kotlyne, Udachne – this is the flank of the Seventh Corps. It essential to hold positions there, including in order to worsen the logistics of the enemy forces. As for the village of Hryshyne [holding positions] – on the contrary, it improves our logistics. Therefore, both areas are very important at the tactical level," the officer said.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said the Ukrainian military also recaptured 56 square kilometers of territory in the areas of the settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne west of Pokrovsk. He confirmed that as a result of counter-offensive actions, the Defense Forces regained control over 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk.