11:39 15.11.2025

One of victims of shelling of Kyiv on Nov 14 dies; death toll reaches 7 – authorities

An elderly woman who was injured during the shelling of Kyiv by the Russian occupiers on the night of November 14 died in hospital on Saturday morning, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said.

"Thus, the number of Kyiv residents killed by Russian terrorists is seven people. My sincere condolences to their relatives," Tkachenko said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported about six dead (all from one multi-storey building in Troieshchyna residential area in Desniansky district of the capital) and 36 injured, among them were two children aged seven and ten and a pregnant woman. As of Friday evening, six victims were reported to remain in hospitals, five of them in serious condition.

