09:50 14.11.2025

Zelenskyy: Azerbaijan's Embassy damaged by Russian shelling

Zelenskyy: Azerbaijan's Embassy damaged by Russian shelling
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv was damaged by heavy aerial shelling on Friday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“This was a deliberately calculated attack aimed at causing maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure. In Kyiv alone, dozens of apartment buildings have been damaged. The Azerbaijani Embassy was hit by debris from an Iskander missile,” he said on X.

