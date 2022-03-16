Ukrainian Armed Forces in Chernihiv shot down another enemy Su-34 fighter

Ukrainian defenders shot down another enemy Su-34 fighter in Chernihiv, and the search for pilots continues, the press center of Pivnich Task Force Command has reported.

"The defenders of Chernihiv shot down another Su-34! In the morning, the occupying troops of the Russians again tried to break through the defenses of Chernihiv with the support of aviation and artillery, but the attempts were again unsuccessful and the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all attacks. Another enemy aircraft was shot down! Su-34 plane bombed the city, but the air defense specialists of one of the subdivisions of Pivnich Task Force have definitely curtailed his "work," the press center said on Facebook.

The pilots landed, the search for them continues.