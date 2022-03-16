Facts

14:04 16.03.2022

Occupiers release volunteers previously captured in Bucha – city council

1 min read
Occupiers release volunteers previously captured in Bucha – city council

The Bucha city council has said that the occupiers have released the volunteers and employees of the city council who were previously captured in the city council building.

"We have just received verified information that the hostages, whose capture we reported this morning, are alive and feeling well. They were released and they returned to their families," the press service of the city council said in a statement.

The occupiers took away the SIM cards from the captured people, so now they are not in touch.

As reported, on Tuesday evening Russian invaders wreaked havoc in the building of the Bucha City Council and captured six employees and volunteers.

"On Tuesday evening, March 15, the Russian occupants wreaked havoc in the administrative building of the Bucha city council and captured our employees and volunteers, who helped the residents of our city to the last under shelling," the council said earlier on Facebook.

Tags: #kyiv #hostages #region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:47 16.03.2022
ICRC President arrives in Kyiv

ICRC President arrives in Kyiv

11:45 16.03.2022
Search and rescue operations on TV tower in Rivne region completed, death toll rises to 21 – authorities

Search and rescue operations on TV tower in Rivne region completed, death toll rises to 21 – authorities

10:29 16.03.2022
Russian troops wreak havoc in Bucha city council, six employees captured – city council

Russian troops wreak havoc in Bucha city council, six employees captured – city council

09:36 16.03.2022
One person killed, eight, including one child, injured in Rubizhne, Luhansk region amid shelling – Luhansk authorities

One person killed, eight, including one child, injured in Rubizhne, Luhansk region amid shelling – Luhansk authorities

09:30 16.03.2022
Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Vinnytsia, no casualties reported – authorities

Russian occupiers launch missile attack on Vinnytsia, no casualties reported – authorities

09:26 16.03.2022
As result of enemy shelling, collapse occurs in residential building in Kyiv, two people injured, 35 evacuated - State Emergency Service

As result of enemy shelling, collapse occurs in residential building in Kyiv, two people injured, 35 evacuated - State Emergency Service

09:20 16.03.2022
I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kyiv – Zelensky

I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kyiv – Zelensky

18:49 15.03.2022
Occupants disrupt work of humanitarian corridors in Kyiv region – Zelensky

Occupants disrupt work of humanitarian corridors in Kyiv region – Zelensky

17:49 15.03.2022
In Mariupol, Russian troops take hostage doctors, patients of hospital - regional administration head

In Mariupol, Russian troops take hostage doctors, patients of hospital - regional administration head

17:07 15.03.2022
Zelensky appoints Pavliuk as Kyiv regional administration head, Moskaliov as JFO commander

Zelensky appoints Pavliuk as Kyiv regional administration head, Moskaliov as JFO commander

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

Denysenko confirms abduction of mayor of Skadovsk by invaders

Russia's invasion of Ukraine 'born' from occupation of Crimea in 2014 – Zelensky

Russian occupiers fire at people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv, at least 10 people killed - Suspilne

LATEST

Eventually, Russia to have to be responsible for crimes committed in Ukraine – Kuleba

European Commission condemns killings of civilians, journalists: these killings not to be unpunished

Russian occupiers do not pay compensation for killed mobilized from so-called 'DPR,' 'LPR' – intelligence

Mayor of Skadovsk says occupiers talked to him and released him

Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

Ukrainian territories that Russia calls place of residence of people especially close to them, suffered most from Russia's actions - Zelensky

Ukraine calls on partners to introduce no-fly zone ASAP, provide it with air defense, missile defense systems – MFA

Ukrainian Armed Forces in Chernihiv shot down another enemy Su-34 fighter

Switzerland broadens sanctions lists over Russian operation in Ukraine, adds 197 individuals, 9 entities to them

Denysenko confirms abduction of mayor of Skadovsk by invaders

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD