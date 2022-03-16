Occupiers release volunteers previously captured in Bucha – city council

The Bucha city council has said that the occupiers have released the volunteers and employees of the city council who were previously captured in the city council building.

"We have just received verified information that the hostages, whose capture we reported this morning, are alive and feeling well. They were released and they returned to their families," the press service of the city council said in a statement.

The occupiers took away the SIM cards from the captured people, so now they are not in touch.

As reported, on Tuesday evening Russian invaders wreaked havoc in the building of the Bucha City Council and captured six employees and volunteers.

"On Tuesday evening, March 15, the Russian occupants wreaked havoc in the administrative building of the Bucha city council and captured our employees and volunteers, who helped the residents of our city to the last under shelling," the council said earlier on Facebook.