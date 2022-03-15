Russian military launch missile attacks on Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, one person killed, another two injured

As a result of air attacks in Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, a woman was killed, two more people were injured, private houses and industrial premises were destroyed, police of Zhytomyr region reported.

"On the afternoon of March 15, the town of Malyn and the village of Yurivka of the local community suffered from air attacks. It is preliminary known that as a result of the aggressor's actions people were injured, private houses and industrial premises were destroyed. Police officers are working at the scenes of war crimes," the regional police said on their Facebook page.

According to the police, at about noon on March 15, missile attacks hit the production facilities of two enterprises in Malyn, as a result of which the workshops were destroyed and damaged, information about the victims is being specified.

"In the village of Yurivka, as a result of an air strike, two rural houses were destroyed and up to a dozen private estates were damaged. As of 14:00, one dead woman, born in 1944, and another injured, born in 1944, are known. As of 16 :00 it became known about another injured man, born in 1959. Rescue and search operations continue," the regional police said.

Investigative and operational groups of Malynsky police department are working on the ground, the circumstances and consequences of war crimes are being recorded.