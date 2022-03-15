Facts

19:46 15.03.2022

Russian military launch missile attacks on Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, one person killed, another two injured

As a result of air attacks in Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, a woman was killed, two more people were injured, private houses and industrial premises were destroyed, police of Zhytomyr region reported.

"On the afternoon of March 15, the town of Malyn and the village of Yurivka of the local community suffered from air attacks. It is preliminary known that as a result of the aggressor's actions people were injured, private houses and industrial premises were destroyed. Police officers are working at the scenes of war crimes," the regional police said on their Facebook page.

According to the police, at about noon on March 15, missile attacks hit the production facilities of two enterprises in Malyn, as a result of which the workshops were destroyed and damaged, information about the victims is being specified.

"In the village of Yurivka, as a result of an air strike, two rural houses were destroyed and up to a dozen private estates were damaged. As of 14:00, one dead woman, born in 1944, and another injured, born in 1944, are known. As of 16 :00 it became known about another injured man, born in 1959. Rescue and search operations continue," the regional police said.

Investigative and operational groups of Malynsky police department are working on the ground, the circumstances and consequences of war crimes are being recorded.

MORE ABOUT

20:59 15.03.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

20:00 15.03.2022
Five people killed, another three injured due to enemy shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

19:54 15.03.2022
Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

14:35 15.03.2022
As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

14:31 15.03.2022
According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

14:11 15.03.2022
At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

12:53 15.03.2022
Two people killed after shelling in 16-storey building in Kyiv – Emergency Service

11:28 15.03.2022
Number of victims of missile strike on Rivne's TV tower grown to 19, removal of rubble continues – local authorities

11:07 15.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 636 civilians, 1,125 wounded – UN

10:15 15.03.2022
During Russian armed aggression in Ukraine, 97 children killed, more than 100 injured – PGO

