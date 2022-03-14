Facts

19:32 14.03.2022

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

The United States, within the framework of new sanctions against Russia due to the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and the continued build-up of hostilities, does not exclude the possibility of a complete embargo on trade with Russia, CNBC reports, citing U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

Thus, Adeyemo said in an interview with the TV channel that the United States was still considering a complete trade embargo and blocking Russia's access to international waterways.

The official noted that the United States, among other things, is discussing a ban on the import of nickel, uranium and titanium from Russia, as well as a ban on the crypto assets of Russian structures.

Earlier it was reported that the EU, as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, is considering the abolition of the most favored nation status for Russia, measures against the Russian elite, restrictions on access to crypto assets, as well as other restrictions.

