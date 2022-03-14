Facts

14:58 14.03.2022

Zelensky says all Ukrainians are volunteers now

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing fellow citizens on Volunteer Day, said that today all Ukrainians are volunteers.

"Today we are essentially celebrating our Ukrainian holiday, Volunteer Day. It is our ability to instantly unite during trials, find a common language, fight together, create our character. Ukrainian character. We cannot notice each other in ordinary life. Agree, this is with us happens and happened. But when we see a threat to our life, our spirit, when we see a threat to Ukraine, our state, we do not hesitate for a minute if we are Ukrainians. We unite, we do everything to protect our own," Zelensky said in a video statement on Monday.

As the president said, Ukrainians do not need to be convinced to become volunteers, they do not need to be encouraged to start helping one by one.

"Ukraine for us is not just a territory, as for the occupiers. They do not distinguish anything here, they do not understand anything. That is why everything is just a target for them. Ukraine for us is millions of happy moments, native symbols, memorable places. We feel this land. Ukraine for us is our life, and therefore millions of people stood up to defend our state today. Therefore, today we are all volunteers. Everyone who protects Ukraine, our children, who protects our future. Everyone who feels this free call. A call to defend Ukraine..." he said.

Zelensky also said all those involved in the defense of the state, in particular, the military, journalists, representatives of territorial defense and business, diplomats, technicians, food and humanitarian aid suppliers, doctors, drivers, rescuers, and others.

"I am grateful to everyone. And I sincerely congratulate you. To each of the volunteers. To all who work together for victory," the head of state said, adding that it was the people's strong support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the sincere volunteer movement, the mass entry of citizens into territorial defense and the solidarity of all Ukrainians is the basis for the victory and liberation of the country.

Tags: #president #volunteers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 14.03.2022
Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

14:49 14.03.2022
Govt instructed to remove all barriers for SME – Zelensky

Govt instructed to remove all barriers for SME – Zelensky

12:20 14.03.2022
Georgian president asks Zelensky to return Ukrainian ambassador to Tbilisi

Georgian president asks Zelensky to return Ukrainian ambassador to Tbilisi

17:08 13.03.2022
Zelensky visits wounded defenders of Ukraine

Zelensky visits wounded defenders of Ukraine

19:01 12.03.2022
SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

SBU publishes interception of occupiers' conversations: They given command to shoot at civilians, children in Kharkiv

17:35 12.03.2022
Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

Zelensky: Occupiers to be able to take Kyiv if they wipe it off face of earth, but they won't find friends among Ukrainians anymore

15:27 12.03.2022
Rada must immediately abolish VAT, excise on fuel - Zelensky

Rada must immediately abolish VAT, excise on fuel - Zelensky

14:33 12.03.2022
Losses of invaders in Ukraine amazing - Zelensky

Losses of invaders in Ukraine amazing - Zelensky

13:47 12.03.2022
Zelensky appeals to all world leaders with request to help release mayor of Melitopol

Zelensky appeals to all world leaders with request to help release mayor of Melitopol

19:21 11.03.2022
Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

Ukraine, Poland form strong alliance – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

Over 160 private cars left Mariupol along 'green corridor' – city council

Ukraine needs unbiased peace with security guarantees – Zelensky

Govt instructed to remove all barriers for SME – Zelensky

LATEST

Almost 150,000 use humanitarian corridors so far – Vereschuk

Enemy concentrates forces in eastern, southern directions, takes defense positions near Kyiv, Kharkiv – Arestovych

Rada proposes bill deregulating labor relations during martial law

Australia, Netherlands decide to seek compensation from Russia for downing flight MH17

Ukraine, Russia delegations take technical break in talks until March 15 – Podoliak

Two people killed, one injured due to Russian shelling of residential building in Kharkiv downtown - prosecutor's office

Russian forces shell civilian homes in Nyzy – Sumy region governor

WHO records 31 attacks on Ukraine's healthcare system since start of Russian aggression

Russian troops blow up part of ammunition at Zaporizhia NPP site

More than 1,600 people evacuated from Luhansk region - military administration head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD