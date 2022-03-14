Zelensky says all Ukrainians are volunteers now

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing fellow citizens on Volunteer Day, said that today all Ukrainians are volunteers.

"Today we are essentially celebrating our Ukrainian holiday, Volunteer Day. It is our ability to instantly unite during trials, find a common language, fight together, create our character. Ukrainian character. We cannot notice each other in ordinary life. Agree, this is with us happens and happened. But when we see a threat to our life, our spirit, when we see a threat to Ukraine, our state, we do not hesitate for a minute if we are Ukrainians. We unite, we do everything to protect our own," Zelensky said in a video statement on Monday.

As the president said, Ukrainians do not need to be convinced to become volunteers, they do not need to be encouraged to start helping one by one.

"Ukraine for us is not just a territory, as for the occupiers. They do not distinguish anything here, they do not understand anything. That is why everything is just a target for them. Ukraine for us is millions of happy moments, native symbols, memorable places. We feel this land. Ukraine for us is our life, and therefore millions of people stood up to defend our state today. Therefore, today we are all volunteers. Everyone who protects Ukraine, our children, who protects our future. Everyone who feels this free call. A call to defend Ukraine..." he said.

Zelensky also said all those involved in the defense of the state, in particular, the military, journalists, representatives of territorial defense and business, diplomats, technicians, food and humanitarian aid suppliers, doctors, drivers, rescuers, and others.

"I am grateful to everyone. And I sincerely congratulate you. To each of the volunteers. To all who work together for victory," the head of state said, adding that it was the people's strong support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the sincere volunteer movement, the mass entry of citizens into territorial defense and the solidarity of all Ukrainians is the basis for the victory and liberation of the country.