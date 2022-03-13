Facts

20:07 13.03.2022

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation, agreed on further support for Ukraine and discussed the need to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its crimes.

"In a call with @SecBlinken we coordinated further support for Ukraine. We both agree that more needs to be done to stop Russian aggression and hold Russia accountable for its crimes. Grateful to the U.S. for firmly standing by the people of Ukraine. Ukraine will prevail," Kuleba said on Twitter on Sunday.

Tags: #usa #foreign #support #ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:42 13.03.2022
U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

16:24 13.03.2022
Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

15:18 13.03.2022
USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

USA won't negotiate Ukraine-related Sanctions with Russia to save Iran nuclear deal – media

14:44 13.03.2022
Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

13:20 13.03.2022
Military-political leadership of Ukraine regards blockade of Mariupol as problem number one – official

Military-political leadership of Ukraine regards blockade of Mariupol as problem number one – official

13:04 13.03.2022
Reznikov urges to close sky over Ukraine in connection with attack on Yavoriv training ground

Reznikov urges to close sky over Ukraine in connection with attack on Yavoriv training ground

10:46 13.03.2022
Danes raise over $24 mln at concert in support of Ukraine

Danes raise over $24 mln at concert in support of Ukraine

10:38 13.03.2022
U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

U.S. consulate area in Iraqi Erbil hit by rocket fire, no casualties – media

10:26 13.03.2022
USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

USA to allocate $200 mln to Ukraine for extra weapons and equipment – Blinken

20:27 12.03.2022
Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Ukraine needs intl financial support from national budget – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

LATEST

UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Zelensky thanks Meta and other platforms for their active position in support of Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD