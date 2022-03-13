Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a conversation, agreed on further support for Ukraine and discussed the need to hold the Russian Federation accountable for its crimes.

"In a call with @SecBlinken we coordinated further support for Ukraine. We both agree that more needs to be done to stop Russian aggression and hold Russia accountable for its crimes. Grateful to the U.S. for firmly standing by the people of Ukraine. Ukraine will prevail," Kuleba said on Twitter on Sunday.