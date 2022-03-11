Facts

21:42 11.03.2022

Ukraine needs aircraft to stop Russian war crimes – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine needs aircraft to stop Russian war crimes – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that in order to stop the crimes of the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine, Kyiv needs aircraft.

"Besieged Mariupol is now the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. 1582 dead civilians in 12 days, even buried in mass graves like this one. Unable to defeat the Ukrainian Army, Putin bombs the unarmed, blocks humanitarian aid. We need planes to stop Russian war crimes," Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday.

Tags: #mfa #call #planes
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:22 11.03.2022
Biden updates Zelensky on new actions taken by US against Russia – White House

Biden updates Zelensky on new actions taken by US against Russia – White House

13:22 11.03.2022
MFA protests against imprisonment of five Ukrainians in so-called case of 'second Simferopol group Hizb ut-Tahrir'

MFA protests against imprisonment of five Ukrainians in so-called case of 'second Simferopol group Hizb ut-Tahrir'

18:11 10.03.2022
Kuleba, French FM discuss results of his meeting with Lavrov

Kuleba, French FM discuss results of his meeting with Lavrov

15:30 10.03.2022
Kuleba hopes Lavrov to convey to Moscow Ukraine's requests for permission to provide humanitarian aid to Mariupol, 24-hour ceasefire regime

Kuleba hopes Lavrov to convey to Moscow Ukraine's requests for permission to provide humanitarian aid to Mariupol, 24-hour ceasefire regime

14:07 10.03.2022
Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

Scholz says along with Macron, in talk with Putin, he calls for resolving situation in Ukraine through negotiations – media

13:11 10.03.2022
Kuleba, Lavrov discuss ceasefire for 24 hours, but no progress on this issue

Kuleba, Lavrov discuss ceasefire for 24 hours, but no progress on this issue

12:58 10.03.2022
Kuleba announces his readiness to meet with Lavrov again in format of Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey

Kuleba announces his readiness to meet with Lavrov again in format of Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey

12:42 10.03.2022
Russian ceasefire tied to fulfillment of Putin's demands to Ukraine - Kuleba

Russian ceasefire tied to fulfillment of Putin's demands to Ukraine - Kuleba

11:30 10.03.2022
Stefanchuk appeals to IAEA, UN, NATO, European Parliament, European Commission to help over threat of nuclear disaster from Russia

Stefanchuk appeals to IAEA, UN, NATO, European Parliament, European Commission to help over threat of nuclear disaster from Russia

10:32 10.03.2022
Kuleba, French FM talk ahead of EU leaders meeting in Versailles

Kuleba, French FM talk ahead of EU leaders meeting in Versailles

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA imposes sanctions against Peskov family members – Department of State

Air Force of Ukraine destroyed enemy command post in Kyiv direction – Zaluzhny

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

LATEST

USA imposes sanctions against Peskov family members – Department of State

Kuleba: From today we know for 100% that Ukraine to be EU's member

Air Force of Ukraine destroyed enemy command post in Kyiv direction – Zaluzhny

Ukraine's MFA calls on intl community to respond to kidnapping of Melitopol mayor by Russian occupiers

In Mykolaiv, Russian troops continue indiscriminate firing at civilian facilities – local authorities

G7 ready to impose further sanctions on Russia, hold Putin accountable – statement

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD