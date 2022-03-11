Ukraine needs aircraft to stop Russian war crimes – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that in order to stop the crimes of the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine, Kyiv needs aircraft.

"Besieged Mariupol is now the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet. 1582 dead civilians in 12 days, even buried in mass graves like this one. Unable to defeat the Ukrainian Army, Putin bombs the unarmed, blocks humanitarian aid. We need planes to stop Russian war crimes," Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday.