Italian Foreign Minister: Putin's war must end

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio condemned an air raid of Russian troops on a maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol, called on the Russian Federation to stop the war and comply with the agreements on humanitarian corridors.

"Only rubble remains of the Mariupol hospital: Russian missiles destroyed a maternity ward and a pediatric one a few hours ago. Ukrainian authorities talk about the victims, mostly children and women. The place of hope, where life is born, has become a place of death. It is ruthless. Once again not a military target. Putin's war must stop," the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

He also stressed that the citizens of Ukraine continue to suffer from the bombing and are forced to watch their loved ones die because of a war that they did not want and that the entire international community strongly condemns.

"I repeat: a humanitarian truce requires a negotiating table that guarantees the opening of humanitarian corridors that must be respected. A 48/72-hour truce is necessary for the citizens of Ukraine to leave the country," the Foreign Minister said.