Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:14 08.08.2025

Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

1 min read
Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

US President Donald Trump has discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the possibility of a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Rome next week, Sky News has reported.

"According to sources in the Italian government, Trump and Meloni held talks yesterday. If the US and Russian presidents do meet in Rome, it will take place in the Vatican," the broadcaster's website said.

When asked about this, Italian government sources said "no comment." Sources in the Vatican and the US embassy in Rome also did not comment.

However, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told Sky News: "Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that regardless of how and where a genuine diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine takes place, Italy will be ready to sincerely and constructively support this process."

According to information, if Italy or the Vatican were chosen as the venue for the Trump-Putin talks, the issue of the arrest warrant for the Russian president issued by the International Criminal Court would arise. Putin is wanted on suspicion of the illegal deportation of children and the illegal transportation of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023.

Tags: #putin #trump #meeting #italy

MORE ABOUT

16:43 08.08.2025
Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

14:41 08.08.2025
Meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week – media

Meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week – media

19:20 07.08.2025
Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

15:12 07.08.2025
Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

11:16 07.08.2025
Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

Moscow announces agreement to hold Trump-Putin meeting in coming days – Russian media

09:36 07.08.2025
Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

Trump says Witkoff's meeting with Putin more productive than expected - media

18:59 06.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

Zelenskyy, Trump start talking – media

15:14 06.08.2025
Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

17:56 05.08.2025
Ukraine prepares draft agreement on drones with USA; ready to discuss and conclude it – Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Ukraine prepares draft agreement on drones with USA; ready to discuss and conclude it – Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

13:10 05.08.2025
Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

Most Trump voters see Russia as threat and favor sanctions against it – poll

HOT NEWS

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

Intl Arbitration Tribunal dismisses Kolomoisky-linked $700 mln lawsuit against Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

LATEST

Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

Russian invaders attack child with UAV in Kherson – Kherson official

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

SBU charges Russian admiral Pinchuk in absentia over seizure of Ukrainian ship Sapphire

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ombudsman warns families of missing persons, prisoners against joining protests without legal organizers

Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

AD
AD