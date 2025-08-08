Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

US President Donald Trump has discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the possibility of a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Rome next week, Sky News has reported.

"According to sources in the Italian government, Trump and Meloni held talks yesterday. If the US and Russian presidents do meet in Rome, it will take place in the Vatican," the broadcaster's website said.

When asked about this, Italian government sources said "no comment." Sources in the Vatican and the US embassy in Rome also did not comment.

However, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told Sky News: "Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that regardless of how and where a genuine diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine takes place, Italy will be ready to sincerely and constructively support this process."

According to information, if Italy or the Vatican were chosen as the venue for the Trump-Putin talks, the issue of the arrest warrant for the Russian president issued by the International Criminal Court would arise. Putin is wanted on suspicion of the illegal deportation of children and the illegal transportation of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023.