Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

Allocation of UAH 19,400 for solid fuel to each household, compensation of 100 kW of electricity per person per month, subsidies of UAH 1,000 per hectare in combat zones and increasing the reservation level to 100% of conscripts for critical enterprises, these measures were included in the first support package for Ukrainians from front-line regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"We are developing a program that covers 238 communities in 10 regions - this is 6.6 million Ukrainians, including 3.7 million vulnerable groups of the population... The program is based on five key priorities: housing, security, people, business and health," she wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting.

As the prime minister specified, under the e-House program, the state compensates 70% of the first mortgage payment for IDPs and residents of frontline areas, as well as 70% of loan payments in the first year, and also allocates an additional UAH 40,000 to pay all fees related to the registration of a mortgage.

According to her, payment for socially useful works is increased by 33%, administrative fees and state duties are canceled, so business and property registration becomes free, free meals are provided for students in front-line schools, and medical institutions in rural and remote communities will receive a 20% surcharge for providing primary care.

Svyrydenko added that payment coefficients for emergency medical care will also increase as well as grants for gardens and greenhouses up to UAH 400,000/hectare are provided with compensation for up to 80% of costs.

"In parallel, we are preparing a second package of support for front-line regions. It will significantly expand opportunities for living and working in front-line communities. We are planning special business regimes with coverage of war risks, an expanded housing reconstruction program, priority provision of medical institutions with medicines and equipment. We are also working on increasing salaries and pensions, and programs to support vulnerable segments of the population," the prime minister said.

The report does not contain information on the total cost of the first package of support for frontline regions.