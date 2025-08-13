Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:30 13.08.2025

Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Govt approves 1st support package for 6.6 mln Ukrainians from front-line regions – Svyrydenko

Allocation of UAH 19,400 for solid fuel to each household, compensation of 100 kW of electricity per person per month, subsidies of UAH 1,000 per hectare in combat zones and increasing the reservation level to 100% of conscripts for critical enterprises, these measures were included in the first support package for Ukrainians from front-line regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"We are developing a program that covers 238 communities in 10 regions - this is 6.6 million Ukrainians, including 3.7 million vulnerable groups of the population... The program is based on five key priorities: housing, security, people, business and health," she wrote on Telegram following the results of the government meeting.

As the prime minister specified, under the e-House program, the state compensates 70% of the first mortgage payment for IDPs and residents of frontline areas, as well as 70% of loan payments in the first year, and also allocates an additional UAH 40,000 to pay all fees related to the registration of a mortgage.

According to her, payment for socially useful works is increased by 33%, administrative fees and state duties are canceled, so business and property registration becomes free, free meals are provided for students in front-line schools, and medical institutions in rural and remote communities will receive a 20% surcharge for providing primary care.

Svyrydenko added that payment coefficients for emergency medical care will also increase as well as grants for gardens and greenhouses up to UAH 400,000/hectare are provided with compensation for up to 80% of costs.

"In parallel, we are preparing a second package of support for front-line regions. It will significantly expand opportunities for living and working in front-line communities. We are planning special business regimes with coverage of war risks, an expanded housing reconstruction program, priority provision of medical institutions with medicines and equipment. We are also working on increasing salaries and pensions, and programs to support vulnerable segments of the population," the prime minister said.

The report does not contain information on the total cost of the first package of support for frontline regions.

Tags: #support #front #regions

MORE ABOUT

20:57 12.08.2025
AFU liberate 6 out of 18 occupied villages or important points in Sumy region – Zelenskyy

AFU liberate 6 out of 18 occupied villages or important points in Sumy region – Zelenskyy

15:37 12.08.2025
European Solidarity urges Rada speaker to discuss front situation at conciliation council

European Solidarity urges Rada speaker to discuss front situation at conciliation council

16:02 08.08.2025
Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

19:12 04.08.2025
Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

Another 10 schools restored in Kyiv, Chernihiv regions with EU support – thousands of children to return to their desks in autumn

18:10 04.08.2025
Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

Zelenskyy expects report from Svyrydenko on action program for border territories

20:32 31.07.2025
Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian units defending their positions in Chasiv Yar – Zelenskyy

21:07 30.07.2025
Syrsky emphasizes strict compliance safety requirements at training grounds, training centers

Syrsky emphasizes strict compliance safety requirements at training grounds, training centers

20:03 25.07.2025
AFU General Staff Dpty Chief Horbatiuk at Landeuro Symposium: Never trust Russia

AFU General Staff Dpty Chief Horbatiuk at Landeuro Symposium: Never trust Russia

18:10 21.07.2025
New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

New recruitment of participants in micro-entrepreneurship support program kicked off – Ukrainian Red Cross

15:09 19.07.2025
Share of Ukrainian weapons on front is 40%, we must reach half - Shmyhal

Share of Ukrainian weapons on front is 40%, we must reach half - Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz signs EUR 500 mln EBRD loan backed by EU guarantee for gas purchases

Revised strategy for financial sector development aimed at inflation of 5%, spread between NBU, cash rates of up to 3%

British court rules to seize assets of Bank Finance and Credit ex-owner Zhevaho due to non-payment of UAH 1.5 bln - NBU

Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

Ukrainian govt approves 2 macro forecast scenarios with 2026 GDP growth of 4.5%, 2.4%

LATEST

Ukrainian energy companies promptly restore damaged gas production, transportation facilities – Ministry of Energy

EBRD has provided EUR 1.6 bln in financing to Naftogaz since start of war

Naftogaz signs EUR 500 mln EBRD loan backed by EU guarantee for gas purchases

Ukrenergo owes Ukrhydroenergo UAH 8 bln on balancing market – head of company

Household consumers can complain about poor electrical support conditions – Chernihivoblenergo

Perfect Group exits 2 joint residential projects with Saga Development

Amendments to tax reform bill for Ukrainian defense enterprises could trigger drug shortages – European Business Association

Ukraine's Energoatom pays UAH 94.3 bln for PSO in 2025, covers 100% of Jan-July costs

Ukrenergo invests UAH 65 mln in education programs during wartime

Number of insurers in Ukraine in July 2025 decreases by one, number of banks unchanged – NBU

AD
AD