Head of Kyiv region hopes for evacuation of civilians from Bucha, Hostomel

More than 10,000 people were evacuated in Kyiv region on Wednesday, head of Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba said on Ukrainian TV channels.

At the same time, he said that more precise figures will be announced later. Evacuation was planned from Vorzel, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel. "Unfortunately, we did not succeed in everything. We could not get to Bucha and Hostomel," Kuleba said.

"We very much hope that the evacuation will continue today, that today we will get to our people who are in Bucha and Hostomel," he said.

Speaking about the situation in the region, Kuleba noted: "Actually, we have no changes. The enemy tries to encircle us from the side of the Brovarsky highway, the Chornobyl direction and from the direction of the Zhytomyr highway."

According to him, intense fighting was expected on Wednesday at Brovarsky highway. "But the Russian occupiers received a good rebuff, and therefore the tension eased a little. But we expect every day that activity in this direction may increase," the head of the region said.