A whole new group of Russian businessmen and company chiefs has been hit by EU sanctions, the FT said, quoting documents.

They include Andrei Melnichenko, Dmitry Pumpyansky, Vadim Moshkovich, Andrei Guryev, Dmitry Mazepin and his son Nikita, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, Dmitry Konov, Mikhail Oseyevsky and Vladimir Kiriyenko.