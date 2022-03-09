Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

Half of Ukrainians (50%) believe that the North Atlantic Alliance states will "close" the sky over Ukraine, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Rating group on March 8-9, 2022.

At the same time, 19% of citizens believe that NATO will make such a decision in the near future, and 31% think that this will happen later. Some 43% of Ukrainians do not believe in such a move by Western countries.

Some 79% of respondents believe that the delay in "closing the sky" by NATO countries is due to the fear of a direct war with Russia. Another 12% believe that NATO countries do not want to spoil relations with the occupying country.

At the same time, the vast majority of respondents (90%) believe that Ukraine should continue to put pressure on NATO with demands to "close" the sky.

In addition, the results of the poll showed that Ukrainians consider the diplomatic (48%) and humanitarian (47%) support of Ukraine by Western partners to be relatively sufficient.

Rather, financial support is considered insufficient (sufficient – 39%, insufficient – 45%) as well as economic sanctions against Russia (sufficient – 32%, insufficient – 62%).

The respondents assessed the military assistance to Ukraine the worst: only 29% consider it sufficient, 62% of the respondents consider it insufficient. In the regional context, various areas of international support are assessed worst of all in the South and East, relatively better – in the West and in the Center.

"Military assistance to Ukraine is the direction of international support most expected by Ukrainians (63%). In this direction of assistance, respondents demand the closure of the sky (89%) and the provision of weapons (47%). In addition, a quarter considers military medical assistance and foreign volunteers necessary, every fifth – equipment (walkie-talkies, thermal imagers, etc.), protective vests, helmets," according to a press release with the results of the survey on Wednesday.

The sociological survey "Assessment of International Support" was conducted by the Rating group on March 8-9, 2022. During the study, 1,200 respondents over 18 were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement.

Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews – telephone interviews using a computer). An error of the study representativeness with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%.