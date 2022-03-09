Facts

19:16 09.03.2022

Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

3 min read
Every second Ukrainian believes in 'closing sky' over Ukraine by NATO countries – Rating poll

Half of Ukrainians (50%) believe that the North Atlantic Alliance states will "close" the sky over Ukraine, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Rating group on March 8-9, 2022.

At the same time, 19% of citizens believe that NATO will make such a decision in the near future, and 31% think that this will happen later. Some 43% of Ukrainians do not believe in such a move by Western countries.

Some 79% of respondents believe that the delay in "closing the sky" by NATO countries is due to the fear of a direct war with Russia. Another 12% believe that NATO countries do not want to spoil relations with the occupying country.

At the same time, the vast majority of respondents (90%) believe that Ukraine should continue to put pressure on NATO with demands to "close" the sky.

In addition, the results of the poll showed that Ukrainians consider the diplomatic (48%) and humanitarian (47%) support of Ukraine by Western partners to be relatively sufficient.

Rather, financial support is considered insufficient (sufficient – 39%, insufficient – 45%) as well as economic sanctions against Russia (sufficient – 32%, insufficient – 62%).

The respondents assessed the military assistance to Ukraine the worst: only 29% consider it sufficient, 62% of the respondents consider it insufficient. In the regional context, various areas of international support are assessed worst of all in the South and East, relatively better – in the West and in the Center.

"Military assistance to Ukraine is the direction of international support most expected by Ukrainians (63%). In this direction of assistance, respondents demand the closure of the sky (89%) and the provision of weapons (47%). In addition, a quarter considers military medical assistance and foreign volunteers necessary, every fifth – equipment (walkie-talkies, thermal imagers, etc.), protective vests, helmets," according to a press release with the results of the survey on Wednesday.

The sociological survey "Assessment of International Support" was conducted by the Rating group on March 8-9, 2022. During the study, 1,200 respondents over 18 were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative in terms of age, gender, and type of settlement.

Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews – telephone interviews using a computer). An error of the study representativeness with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%.

Tags: #support #international #survey
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:47 09.03.2022
Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

Zelensky tells U.S. House of Representatives speaker about humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russia's actions

20:32 09.03.2022
Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

Zelensky, Michel discuss need for coordinated pressure on Russia

19:43 09.03.2022
UK mulling extra support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes - Johnson

UK mulling extra support for Ukraine to defend against airstrikes - Johnson

19:22 09.03.2022
Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

Poroshenko: I'm doing my best to support Zelensky

18:12 09.03.2022
Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky, EC President discuss provision of humanitarian corridors for civilians, Ukraine's membership in EU

20:00 08.03.2022
Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors

Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors

09:35 08.03.2022
U.S. and 14 other countries provide military assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

U.S. and 14 other countries provide military assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon

17:18 07.03.2022
Govt forms package of solutions to support Ukrainian business during war - Shmyhal

Govt forms package of solutions to support Ukrainian business during war - Shmyhal

17:05 07.03.2022
Ukraine's intl reserves decrease by 5.3%, to $27.5 bln in Feb 2022 – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves decrease by 5.3%, to $27.5 bln in Feb 2022 – NBU

11:21 07.03.2022
Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister discuss Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression

Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister discuss Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Airstrikes in Zhytomyr region kill ten people, two of them babies – PGO

Russian troops drop air bomb near hospital, maternity hospital in Mariupol, victims being established

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Zelensky on attack by Russian troops on Mariupol maternity hospital: how long will world be accomplice, ignoring terror?

LATEST

For two days, Ukrainian air defense destroys eight air targets in Kyiv region, JFO area – AFU Air Forces Command

Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

H&M Group will donate EUR1.5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine

France allocates EUR 100 mln to help Ukraine, neighboring countries – MFA

CERT-UA warns about mass distribution of malicious software

Some 17 people injured as result of air attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, no deaths – local authorities

Over 40,000 women, children from all over Ukraine managed to be taken out in day – Arakhamia

France provides 20 tonnes of aid for policemen, war-affected residents of Kyiv region – Social Policy Ministry

Police evacuate more than 3,000 people from temporarily occupied Irpin and Vorzel

Children, caregivers of orphanage evacuated from Vorzel – local authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD