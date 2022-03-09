Wagner PMC fighters already participating in Russian invasion of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence Agency

Mercenaries of the private Russian military companies League (Liga) and Wagner are already involved in hostilities in Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has said.

"By replenishing the reserves of the occupying forces, Russia is recruiting mercenaries from private military companies. In particular, it is known that the mercenaries of the League military company (PMC Wagner) are already participating in hostilities in Ukraine as part of the aggressor's army," the Agency said on Facebook on Tuesday.

This is evidenced by the dog tags of the killed Russian invaders. They were made for use during the hostilities in Syria and contained inscriptions in Arabic, English and French. Syrian phone numbers were also found.