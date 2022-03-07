Facts

21:06 07.03.2022

As result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv, eight servicemen killed, eight missing – local authorities

Eight people were killed, eight were missing and 19 were wounded as a result of a missile attack by the Russian occupying forces on the base of the 79th separate air assault brigade in Mykolaiv on Monday morning, the number of civilian casualties is being specified, Head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"Today can hardly be called good. At 05:00 our city was attacked. Mean and cynical when people were sleeping. 'Caliber,' a cruise missile flew into the 79th brigade, the soldiers in the barracks were just sleeping. At the end of the day, eight dead, eight Missing, 19 wounded. We collect data on residents [civilians]. Rare assholes, incredibly angry. But we will return everything to them," Kim said in Telegram on Monday evening.

According to him, during the battle, Ukrainian artillery heroically recaptured the city. "There was a command to take Mykolaiev at any cost. They [occupiers] came from three directions. We fought back, drove them off well, punished them, but there are victims precisely because of the cynical strike at 05:00 on the city. There is damage to the infrastructure, we will restore everything. But the loss of life is terrible," the head of the regional administration said.

