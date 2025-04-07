One person killed, two injured as result of enemy attack with aerial bomb in Kharkiv region

One person was killed and two injured as a result of enemy bombing with an aerial guided bomb, head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov reported on the Telegram channel.

"The occupiers dropped an aerial guided bomb on the village of Tokarivka Druha of Derhachi territorial community. A 48-year-old man died as a result of the strike. Two women suffered an acute stress reaction," the head of the regional military administration wrote.