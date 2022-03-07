Facts

16:23 07.03.2022

Some 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian cargo sent from Lviv region to other regions per day

2 min read

On Sunday, March 6, 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian cargo was sent from Lviv region to different regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said in his Telegram channel.

"We ask European partners for long-term storage products, and together we are looking for ammunition for the military," the head of the regional administration said.

At the same time, Kozytsky thanked everyone involved in the delivery of humanitarian cargo. "Thanks to all carriers, transport owners and drivers. Thanks to the volunteers. We must create a strong rear for our army every day. For each of us these days is a warrior. We are fighting this fight together. And we will win!" Kozytsky said.

At the same time, in order for men of military age who are engaged in the transportation of goods by trucks to be able to legally obtain permission to travel abroad, they need to register in the Way system, which monitors the issued permits for international road freight transportation, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration suggested. You can do this on the Diia portal. An alternative is to send an appeal to the head of the State Border Guard Service about the possibility of transporting humanitarian cargo.

Tags: #lviv #aid #humanitarian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:00 07.03.2022
Red Cross Society of Ukraine not entitled to independently organize humanitarian corridors - statement

Red Cross Society of Ukraine not entitled to independently organize humanitarian corridors - statement

15:46 07.03.2022
Russia once again disrupts opening of humanitarian corridors from encircled cities - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Russia once again disrupts opening of humanitarian corridors from encircled cities - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

15:30 07.03.2022
China to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon – Chinese FM

China to provide emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon – Chinese FM

11:12 07.03.2022
Georgia sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Georgia sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

21:01 06.03.2022
Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

Blinken: USA working with Poland to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine

18:47 06.03.2022
Russian troops once again disrupt creation of humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Russian troops once again disrupt creation of humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

17:02 06.03.2022
Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

Since start of war, Ukrainian border guards let 2,450 vehicles pass with humanitarian cargo

12:19 06.03.2022
Smuggled goods attempted to deliver into Ukraine under guise of humanitarian aid, it handed over to army – SBU

Smuggled goods attempted to deliver into Ukraine under guise of humanitarian aid, it handed over to army – SBU

09:53 06.03.2022
Advisor Denysenko: situation in Okhtyrka, Trostianets, Mariupol on verge of humanitarian disaster

Advisor Denysenko: situation in Okhtyrka, Trostianets, Mariupol on verge of humanitarian disaster

09:39 06.03.2022
First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

First EUR 500 mln tranche of assistance from EU to ensure decent conditions for stay of Ukrainians seeking asylum in EU – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

Govt forms package of solutions to support Ukrainian business during war - Shmyhal

Russia gathers residents of settlements bordering Ukraine to simulate evacuation of Ukrainians from besieged cities - head of Sumy region administration

Podoliak: At talk with Russia, we to try to prove that in 21st century it not to be possible to force out any results

LATEST

European Commission prepares proposals to get rid of energy dependence on Russia – EC President

There are killed amid combat clashes near Sumy – local authorities

SBU launches official bot to collect data on Russian crimes

Russian leadership refuses to take its fallen servicemen from Ukraine - Vereschuk

Occupiers seize TV, radio communication towers in Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky, Nausėda discuss steps for Ukraine's accession to EU

No casualties as result of enemy bombing of Kharkiv armored plant, one person injured - police

Canada imposes sanctions against ten Russians over situation in Ukraine – Trudeau

As result of airstrike in Makariv, Kyiv region, 13 people killed – Emergency Service

Some 12 Ukrainian TPPs to receive gas from Naftogaz at UAH 7 per cubic meter – resolution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD