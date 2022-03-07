Some 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian cargo sent from Lviv region to other regions per day

On Sunday, March 6, 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian cargo was sent from Lviv region to different regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said in his Telegram channel.

"We ask European partners for long-term storage products, and together we are looking for ammunition for the military," the head of the regional administration said.

At the same time, Kozytsky thanked everyone involved in the delivery of humanitarian cargo. "Thanks to all carriers, transport owners and drivers. Thanks to the volunteers. We must create a strong rear for our army every day. For each of us these days is a warrior. We are fighting this fight together. And we will win!" Kozytsky said.

At the same time, in order for men of military age who are engaged in the transportation of goods by trucks to be able to legally obtain permission to travel abroad, they need to register in the Way system, which monitors the issued permits for international road freight transportation, the head of the Lviv Regional State Administration suggested. You can do this on the Diia portal. An alternative is to send an appeal to the head of the State Border Guard Service about the possibility of transporting humanitarian cargo.