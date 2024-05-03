Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

In Novopavlivka direction, the Russians continue to storm the city of Krasnohorivka, some of the enemy groups that managed to enter and hide in the territory of the remains of Krasnohorivka refractory plant are under the fire control of Ukrainian forces, all measures are being taken to drive the enemy out of the populated area, Speaker of the Khortysia Strategic Group of Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The enemy does not abandon attempts to carry out assaults on the city in small assault groups. From time to time, the enemy also tries to storm the surrounding area with armored vehicles. Our defenders use artillery and mortar fire to destroy all attempts and efforts of the enemy to enter the town. Some of the enemy groups that managed to enter and hide in the territory of the remnants of the Refractory Plant are under our fire control," Voloshyn said.

According to the speaker, the part of the settlement in which the enemy is located is also under the fire control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. All measures are being taken to drive the enemy out of there.

"The Russian military, who broke through in assault groups to Krasnohorivka, are now in a difficult situation, since they are practically deprived of ammunition supplies and armored vehicle support. Fighting continues, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy’s advance deeper into the town," Voloshyn said.

The Khortysia Strategic Group of Forces said the situation is under the control of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.