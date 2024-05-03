Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

Over the past month, 444 cases of the use of ammunition with hazardous chemicals by Russian occupiers have been recorded, their main delivery method is the use of drones, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said citing the Command of the Ukrainian Support Forces.

"Over the past month, mobile groups of support forces and other units of the defense forces have recorded 444 cases of the enemy using ammunition containing hazardous chemicals, which is 71 cases more than in the previous period. The main method of delivery is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, which mainly drop K-51 [grenades]," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Between February 2023 and April 2024, a total of 1,891 cases of enemy using ammunition filled with dangerous chemicals were recorded.

"The enemy continues to use ammunition containing dangerous chemicals, thereby violating the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction, as well as the laws and customs of warfare," the General Staff said.