Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

The police have documented the consequences of Russia's missile strike against Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv region, on May 3.

"The fragments of two Tornado-S missiles with cluster warhead and two S-300 missiles were found at the strike scene. Three civilians were injured as a result of the attack, including men, 46 and 35, who were diagnosed with blast and shrapnel traumas," the media liaison department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region said.

Those injured were taken to the Chuhuyiv Town Hospital. Their condition is stable.

Buildings, an apartment building, and two civilian cars were damaged as a result of the missile strike.

A pre-trial investigation was launched under Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.