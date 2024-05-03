Facts

18:33 03.05.2024

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

1 min read
Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

The police have documented the consequences of Russia's missile strike against Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv region, on May 3.

"The fragments of two Tornado-S missiles with cluster warhead and two S-300 missiles were found at the strike scene. Three civilians were injured as a result of the attack, including men, 46 and 35, who were diagnosed with blast and shrapnel traumas," the media liaison department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region said.

Those injured were taken to the Chuhuyiv Town Hospital. Their condition is stable.

Buildings, an apartment building, and two civilian cars were damaged as a result of the missile strike.

A pre-trial investigation was launched under Article 438 (violation of laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #police #attack #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

17:09 02.05.2024
Seven people, incl six children, injured as Russian forces attack Derhachi – regional administration

Seven people, incl six children, injured as Russian forces attack Derhachi – regional administration

20:32 01.05.2024
France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

France transfers 13 vehicles to Ukraine for mobile anti-violence police teams

18:45 01.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

Number of casualties caused by enemy attack on Zolochiv rises to eight – Interior Ministry

16:01 01.05.2024
One person killed as Russian forces shell Kalynove, Donetsk region – local authorities

One person killed as Russian forces shell Kalynove, Donetsk region – local authorities

15:53 01.05.2024
Four people injured in Nikopol as result of Russia's attack – regional administration

Four people injured in Nikopol as result of Russia's attack – regional administration

15:51 01.05.2024
Number of casualties caused by shelling of Zolochiv rises to six, including child – Synehubov

Number of casualties caused by shelling of Zolochiv rises to six, including child – Synehubov

18:29 30.04.2024
UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

UN experts confirm that Russia used North Korea missiles to attack Kharkiv in Jan – media

15:17 27.04.2024
Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

Patient injured as Russian forces inflict missile strike on Kharkiv hospital last night – police

15:12 27.04.2024
Enemy attacks energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions – Energy Ministry

Enemy attacks energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions – Energy Ministry

14:35 27.04.2024
Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

Enemy attacks gas infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, consumers and clients won't be affected – Naftogaz

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

LATEST

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

Enemy propaganda trying to distract global community from Russia's war crimes – PGO

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD