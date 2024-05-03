British FM Cameron visiting Lviv

British Foreign Minister David Cameron is paying a visit to Lviv on Friday morning, May 3, said mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy.

"Statements on the use of British weapons on the territory of the aggressor and our conversations give confidence. Now the minister has his own tree in Lviv, which means a good reason to return to Ukraine more than once with good news. Robinia was planted right next to the tree of another good friend of Ukraine, Professor Snyder," Sadovy wrote on the Telegram channel.