Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that the sending of military aid to Ukraine will begin immediately.

"I'm making sure the shipments start right away. In the next few hours-literally in a few hours--we are going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine for air defense munitions, artillery for rocket systems, and armored vehicles. This package is literally investment. Not only in Ukraine’s security, but in Europe’s security,” Biden said during an address at the White House in connection with the Senate's adoption of a package of measures on national security.