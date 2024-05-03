Facts

19:53 03.05.2024

Currently five multi-role Russian fighters, Su-34, Su-35 aircraft are in Black and Azov Seas

2 min read
There are currently five multi-role Russian fighters, Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, in the Black and Azov Seas, and there remains a high probability of the presence of reconnaissance drones, which the enemy uses to adjust their missile and bomb attacks on Ukraine, Head of Public Relations Service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Illia Yevlash said on the air of a national telethon on Friday.

According to him, there is no reason to believe that during the holidays the situation with missile and bomb attacks on the territory and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine will change. He said the enemy has repeatedly demonstrated his disdain for any possible truce agreements, which is confirmed, in particular, by today's pre-holiday active shelling of Kharkiv.

Yevlash also noted a change in the tactics of air attacks by Russian troops recently. According to him, "the enemy is now using a minimal number of attack Shahed drones or not using them at all compared to just a few weeks ago. The enemy is now using more reconnaissance drones to adjust strikes, for example, with ballistics or guided bombs. Track reconnaissance drones are more complex – they are smaller in size, they are made from composite materials, which makes them invisible to the naked eye." "But our defenders cope with this as best they can," he said.

