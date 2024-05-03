Enemy propaganda trying to distract global community from Russia's war crimes – PGO

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has said it records a significant intensification of Russia's information and psychological operations aimed at discrediting Ukraine at the international level.

The goal of such enemy operations is "to reduce the volume of international assistance to Ukraine and divert the attention of the global community from the massive and planned war crimes that the Russian Armed Forces commit every day on the territory of Ukraine," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As an example of enemy disinformation, the PGO noted an attempt to shift responsibility for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall onto Ukraine.

"Another example of the enemy's information operations is manipulative and legally insignificant pseudo-investigations against Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and representatives of other institutions and units of the Ukrainian defense forces countering Russian aggression," the PGO said.

It also noted that "the enemy hopes its lies would make the world forget the more than 127,000 war crimes of the aggressor documented in Ukraine. But the world sees them all."

According to the PGO, Russia's war crimes, in particular, systemic torture against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, were recorded by UN institutions.

"Human Rights Watch reported the killing of at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers over the past five months while attempting to surrender. The U.S. Department of State announced the use of chemical weapons by Russia against Ukraine and imposed sanctions on the individuals and legal entities involved," it said.

The PGO recalled that more than 20 countries around the world are conducting their own investigations or collecting evidence of war crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court has already issued four arrest warrants for the military and political leadership of Russia.

"And we continue to work closely with international partners to ensure that real war criminals, like Putin and his subordinates, are brought to justice," it said.