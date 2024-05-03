Facts

18:24 03.05.2024

Enemy propaganda trying to distract global community from Russia's war crimes – PGO

2 min read
Enemy propaganda trying to distract global community from Russia's war crimes – PGO

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has said it records a significant intensification of Russia's information and psychological operations aimed at discrediting Ukraine at the international level.

The goal of such enemy operations is "to reduce the volume of international assistance to Ukraine and divert the attention of the global community from the massive and planned war crimes that the Russian Armed Forces commit every day on the territory of Ukraine," it said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As an example of enemy disinformation, the PGO noted an attempt to shift responsibility for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall onto Ukraine.

"Another example of the enemy's information operations is manipulative and legally insignificant pseudo-investigations against Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and representatives of other institutions and units of the Ukrainian defense forces countering Russian aggression," the PGO said.

It also noted that "the enemy hopes its lies would make the world forget the more than 127,000 war crimes of the aggressor documented in Ukraine. But the world sees them all."

According to the PGO, Russia's war crimes, in particular, systemic torture against Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, were recorded by UN institutions.

"Human Rights Watch reported the killing of at least 15 Ukrainian soldiers over the past five months while attempting to surrender. The U.S. Department of State announced the use of chemical weapons by Russia against Ukraine and imposed sanctions on the individuals and legal entities involved," it said.

The PGO recalled that more than 20 countries around the world are conducting their own investigations or collecting evidence of war crimes that Russia is committing in Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court has already issued four arrest warrants for the military and political leadership of Russia.

"And we continue to work closely with international partners to ensure that real war criminals, like Putin and his subordinates, are brought to justice," it said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #propaganda

MORE ABOUT

18:03 11.04.2024
GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

GUR: Russia increases financing for domestic propaganda

13:55 26.03.2024
Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

Prosecutor General to intl partners: Ukraine's support on path to justice should be constant since this is job for years and decades

13:16 26.03.2024
When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

When creating aggression tribunal, it’s important to avoid speculation ‘tribunal of Ukraine against Russia’ – Prosecutor General

12:49 26.03.2024
There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

There’re more than 10,000 civilian hostages in Russian captivity, 5,600 Ukrainians, who suffered from torture by occupiers, documented – Prosecutor General

12:45 26.03.2024
Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

Prosecutor General: Russian citizenship of deported Ukrainian children has no legal force, intl mechanism for their return needed

12:18 26.03.2024
Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

Russia’s top military leadership, who received arrest warrants from ICC, also suspected in our proceedings – Prosecutor General

13:33 07.03.2024
Some EU countries do not extradite terrorism, corruption suspects to Ukraine, but can check safety of their detention here - Prosecutor General

Some EU countries do not extradite terrorism, corruption suspects to Ukraine, but can check safety of their detention here - Prosecutor General

20:45 17.01.2024
PGO, IOM Ukraine Mission sign Cooperation Agreement

PGO, IOM Ukraine Mission sign Cooperation Agreement

20:05 03.01.2024
Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

Prosecutor General on enemy strike on Hroza: Working to identify perpetrators, Russian officers who gave criminal order

18:32 06.12.2023
Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

Prosecutor General: Reckoning Project hands over to Ukrainian prosecutors more than 250 testimonies of victims, witnesses of Russia’s war crimes

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

LATEST

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD