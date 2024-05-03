Facts

12:56 03.05.2024

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

2 min read
Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) notified the former head of the SBU Main Directorate of Internal Security, Andriy Naumov, of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

"In cooperation with the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and the Prosecutor General's Office, the Bureau discovered that the former official of the Service had acquired unjustified assets totaling UAH 32.7 million," the Bureau said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

It does not indicate the name of the person involved.

Judging by the details of the arrest, we are talking about ex-SBU general Andriy Naumov, who left Ukraine on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in April 2022 stripped Naumov of the rank of general.

The Bureau clarifies that, while holding senior positions in the SBU, the defendant became the owner of Toyota Land Cruiser 200 worth almost UAH 2.3 million, registered in the name of his wife[s father, BMW X6 xDrive40d, worth EUR 116,000, registered in his wife's name, as well as almost EUR 593,000 and more than $120,000.

In addition, the report notes, the ex-SBU official owned two emeralds worth over EUR 6,500.

The SBI reminds that the previously indicated person was notified of suspicion of misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it through abuse of official position, abuse of power (Part 4 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code).

The SBI also notified him of suspicion of fraudulent misappropriation of more than UAH 3.2 million during his tenure as head of a state-owned enterprise during 2019-2021.

The suspect was put on the international wanted list.

Tags: #sbi

