Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

Defense Minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren has announced a new meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) at the end of this week.

She said this at a press briefing ahead of a joint meeting of the EU foreign and defense ministers in Luxembourg on Monday. Ollongren emphasized that this week is crucial, recalling that the U.S. House of Representatives has voted in favor of the Ukraine aid bill at the weekend, a NATO meeting was held on Friday, and today's EU ministerial meeting will be followed by a meeting in the Ramstein format at the end of the week.

The minister also called on all allies to intensify their efforts to help Ukraine.

"What we need is action. Sometimes you need to talk to get the action and that's what we're doing today," she said.

Ollongren also noted that among the topics of today's meeting is a discussion of the situation in Ukraine, especially the issue of accelerating the delivery of ammunition and air defense systems.