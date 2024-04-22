US Senate to vote on bills on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tues, April 23 – majority leader

On Saturday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took procedural steps so that the Senate could vote on the foreign aid package passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 23.

“The Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental. The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific, & humanitarian assistance. And the Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday,” he said on X.