Facts

15:10 22.04.2024

US Senate to vote on bills on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tues, April 23 – majority leader

1 min read
US Senate to vote on bills on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tues, April 23 – majority leader

On Saturday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took procedural steps so that the Senate could vote on the foreign aid package passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, April 23.

“The Senate stands ready to take the next step on the national security supplemental. The House at long last approved funding for Ukraine, Israel, Indo-Pacific, & humanitarian assistance. And the Senate locked in an agreement to finish the work with the first vote on Tuesday,” he said on X.

Tags: #aid #us_senate

MORE ABOUT

15:49 22.04.2024
Slovak citizens raise over EUR 3 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

Slovak citizens raise over EUR 3 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

15:36 22.04.2024
Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

15:04 22.04.2024
Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

20:37 19.04.2024
The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

The Netherlands allocates over EUR 200 mln for air defense, artillery shells for Ukraine

14:07 16.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

Zelenskyy: Division of aid to Ukraine and Israel suggests that this is pure politics and election issue

10:59 15.04.2024
Biden, congressmen reach consensus on assistance to Israel and Ukraine – Senate leader Schumer

Biden, congressmen reach consensus on assistance to Israel and Ukraine – Senate leader Schumer

09:42 15.04.2024
EU may allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine in April, EUR 1.9 bln in May within Ukraine Facility

EU may allocate EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine in April, EUR 1.9 bln in May within Ukraine Facility

14:39 12.04.2024
Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

20:50 10.04.2024
More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

More than 35 artists, activists, scholars urge U.S. Congress to approve funding for Ukraine

20:22 05.03.2024
AFU medical forces to receive half of one mln first-aid kits – dpty defense minister

AFU medical forces to receive half of one mln first-aid kits – dpty defense minister

AD

HOT NEWS

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Support with specific weapons is needed urgently – Zelenskyy at Staff HQ meeting

Zelenskyy doesn't believe in Olympic truce format proposed by Macron

Bipartisan delegation of US Congress arrives in Kyiv

NSDC to develop Ukrainian doctrine

LATEST

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

Woman killed as result of artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka – Donetsk administration

Relevant committee supports bill on supervisory boards of healthcare facilities prepared for second reading

Synehubov reports digital TV signal interruption in Kharkiv region after enemy attack on infrastructure

US Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs O'Brien meet in Kyiv with President's Office head

Zelenskyy presents Golden Star to three servicemen, families of seven fallen heroes

Court rules to detain both servicemen who shot at policemen in Vinnytsia region – PGO

Sybiha, Chinese Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, Peace Formula implementation

AD
AD
AD
AD