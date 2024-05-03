Facts

16:16 03.05.2024

Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

2 min read
Govt proposes to establish subgroup on issue of confiscation of Russian sovereign assets abroad – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to establish a subgroup on the issue of confiscating Russian sovereign assets abroad, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a clear task to ensure that frozen Russian assets in the West are directed in favor of Ukraine. Today, we are taking an important step. We are approving the draft decree of the President of Ukraine, which updates the composition of the working group responsible for developing compensation mechanisms. And we are creating a separate subgroup that will work directly on the issue of confiscating Russian sovereign assets abroad," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

According to him, the subgroup will include representatives of ministries, the Office of the President, parliament, the National Bank, Ukrainian, and foreign experts.

"We are already discussing with our partners the specific mechanisms of how Russia should pay... It is important that some of our partners have already taken decisive steps. Canada has been one of the leaders in this process. Recently, the U.S. Congress granted the President broad powers to confiscate Russian sovereign assets," he said.

Shmyhal also noted that in June, at the summit of G7 leaders, the mechanism for using Russian assets in favor of Ukraine should be finally agreed upon.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #assets #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:53 01.05.2024
Language Ombudsman recommends Cabinet of Ministers to draft amendments to Election Code to oblige candidates confirm Ukrainian language skills

Language Ombudsman recommends Cabinet of Ministers to draft amendments to Election Code to oblige candidates confirm Ukrainian language skills

18:20 30.04.2024
PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

PM on unblocking freight flow at Ukrainian-Polish border: We hope we've turned this page in relations with Poland

17:32 30.04.2024
PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

PM: Govt allocates additional UAH 15.5 bln for purchase of drones

16:03 30.04.2024
POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

POWs' phone calls to relatives important for conveying unbiased information to Russians – Shmyhal in response to petition

16:02 27.04.2024
Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

18:06 26.04.2024
Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln from EU as part of Ukraine Facility – PM

15:04 22.04.2024
Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

14:49 12.04.2024
Cabinet creates coordination center for integrated border management

Cabinet creates coordination center for integrated border management

14:26 12.04.2024
Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

10:08 11.04.2024
PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

PM after Russian night attack: energy facilities, TPPs were targets

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

Enemy airstrike destroys several houses in Kharkiv, people under rubble – mayor

Zelenskyy in Khmelnytsky discusses safety of NPP, appoints head of regional administration

SBI notifies ex-head of SBU Internal Security Directorate Naumov of suspicion of illegal enrichment

LATEST

Khortytsia group: In Krasnohorivka, some enemy groups managed to enter hide among remains of refractory plant; all measures being taken to drive enemy out of village

Borrell on behalf of EU due to cyberattacks by Russian-sponsored group ART28: We not to tolerate it, will use full range of responses

Enemy uses chemical munitions 444 times over past month – AFU General Staff

Three civilians injured as result of enemy missile attack on Chuhuyiv – police

Enemy propaganda trying to distract global community from Russia's war crimes – PGO

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss progress of Czech initiative on ammo procurement, strengthening of military assistance

EU allocates EUR 4.5 mln for 65 projects for 324 Ukrainian researchers – Education Ministry

URCS: Information in social media about collection of personal data for receiving financial assistance, Easter gift boxes is fake

Woman dead, two men wounded as Russian forces inflict airstrikes on Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD