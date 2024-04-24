Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden has signed into law the bill on the allocation of $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

"It is good day for America, a good day for Europeans and a good day for the world peace. […] I just signed into law the National Security Package that was passed by the House of Representatives this weekend and by the Senate yesterday. This is going to make America safer. This is going to make the world safer. And it continues America's leadership in the world, and everyone knows it," he said in a statement on Wednesday.