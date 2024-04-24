Facts

19:08 24.04.2024

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

1 min read
USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

USA ANNOUNCES NEW $1 BLN MILITARY AID PACKAGE FOR UKRAINE - PENTAGON

Tags: #usa #aid

MORE ABOUT

18:56 24.04.2024
Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

18:20 24.04.2024
Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

09:49 24.04.2024
Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

19:11 23.04.2024
USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

USA preparing $1 bln arms package for Ukraine

17:50 23.04.2024
Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

Ambassador of Ukraine to USA: Senate to start bill consideration to help Ukraine at 20:00 Kyiv time

19:53 22.04.2024
US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

US aid to arrive in Ukraine very soon, it to be what needed on battlefield to achieve success

15:49 22.04.2024
Slovak citizens raise over EUR 3 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

Slovak citizens raise over EUR 3 mln for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

15:36 22.04.2024
Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

Dutch Defense Minister announces new meeting in Ramstein format at end of this week

15:10 22.04.2024
US Senate to vote on bills on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tues, April 23 – majority leader

US Senate to vote on bills on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan on Tues, April 23 – majority leader

15:04 22.04.2024
Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

Of nearly $61 bln in total US aid, $49.9 bln provided for defense spending – Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden: In next few hours-literally in few hours-we’re going to begin sending equipment to Ukraine

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Biden signs law on military aid package for Ukraine

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

LATEST

Zelenskyy thanks Americans working at defense enterprises

Umerov discusses with members of US House of Representatives dynamics at frontline, AFU needs

Kuleba calls on allies to step up production of weapons, ‘switch from expressing condolences to preventing loss of life

Defense Ministry publishes major amendments to law on mobilization coming into force on May 18

Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

Ukrenergo: In evening, energy supply restrictions will be applied for industrial consumers and businesses in all regions

Dust from Sahara reaches territory of Ukraine on Wed – Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

Service eCherha for buses launched at 10 Ukrainian-Moldavian border crossing points

Rada calls on intl organizations to step up efforts to free Ukrainian journalists detained by Russia

All families with children evacuated from frontline village of Ivashky, Kharkiv region – regional administration

AD
AD
AD
AD