Facts

16:10 07.03.2022

President's Office, together with UNICEF, Ministry of Social Policy create bot 'Child not alone' to help children in wartime

1 min read

The Office of the President of Ukraine, together with the international organization UNICEF and the Ministry of Social Policy, created the "Child Not Alone" bot to help children in difficult situations during wartime.

"War can separate parents and children, put families in crisis, but we adults must do everything to help. If you want to temporarily take a child into your family. If your child is lost. If you see a lonely child. If you know international organizations ready to shelter Ukrainian children. If you have any other questions about children, you can contact the hotline," the President's Office telegram channel reports. The bot can be found in the Telegram social network at:@dytyna_ne_sama_bot.

Tags: #help #children #bot
