Reznikov: Russian troops attempting to reconsolidate forces, equip for new wave of attacks

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said Russian troops are trying to concentrate forces and resources for a new wave of attacks.

"Eleven days of heroic resistance have passed. Due to the huge losses suffered by the enemy, the intensity of hostilities has temporarily decreased. However, the Russian occupiers are trying to concentrate forces and resources for a new wave of attacks. First - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv," Reznikov said on Facebook.

The minister noted that the leadership of the state is doing everything possible to provide humanitarian corridors.

"It's not easy. After all, Russian terrorists do not keep their word. There is no pity even for children and women, for the wounded. They fire on residential areas. They shoot at civilians during the evacuation. Even jackals do not behave like that," he said.

Reznikov also said that more than 140,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, had returned from Europe, and tens of thousands had joined the Territorial Defense Forces.

"Of course, there are refugees. But the whole world sees the Ukrainian people fighting for their country," the minister added.

According to him, more than 20,000 foreigner fighters are ready to come to Ukraine and defend the world from the Russian Nazis on the Ukrainian front.

"I will not comment on the supply of weapons and ammunition - this is a sensitive moment. Let the enemy be surprised. Know this: there is significant progress," said Reznikov.

The minister noted that the Ukrainian military in all areas of defense demonstrate high skill, destroying Russian invaders.

"Actions of our artillerymen near Mykolaiv will be the subject of textbooks. As well as counterattacks by the Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv and Luhansk region," he said.

He said that Ukraine is working to obtain assistance in the field of air defense and anti-missile defense from partners.

"War is a grief that Russia has brought to us. It has brought to the homes of the whole world. We lose our people every day. We remember everyone and take revenge on everyone. Our greatest advantage over the enemy is the cohesion of Ukrainian society. Russia does not understand what it is self-organization and what is genuine trust between the government and the citizens. They have been destroying the freedom and dignity of people for decades to get a remorseless population. There are more of them, that's right. They predominate at sea and in the air. For now, that is," he said.