Zelensky, Johnson agree on next joint steps to counter Russian aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the nuclear terrorism of Russia, further tightening of sanctions against Russia and the next joint steps.

"Continued dialogue with 🇬🇧 Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Informed about countering the aggressor. Condemned nuclear terrorism and war crimes of Russia. Discussed further strengthening of sanctions against Russia and agreed on the next joint steps," he said on Twitter on Sunday.