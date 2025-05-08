Chairman of EU Military Committee: We to continue to help Ukraine meet its urgent military, defence needs

The Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, General Robert Brieger, assured of unwavering support for Ukraine in meeting its military and defence needs, in particular, in training the Ukrainian military, he said in a video address to the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine foundation.

“The EU's unwavering support tailored to the actual needs of Ukraine is on the agenda of the next EU Military Committee meeting. The way ahead will be discussed next week at the highest EU military strategic level with the chiefs of defence of member states, as we will continue our efforts to address Ukraine's pressing military and defence needs, in particular the delivery of ammunition and missiles, providing air defence systems and ensuring the military training and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Brieger said.

The general noted that in November 2022, the EU launched a military assistance mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), within the framework of which 75,000 soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces received training.

“In November 2022, we have launched the first-ever military contribution on EU soil to support Ukraine's defence against Russia within the framework of the European Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine… EUMAM Ukraine provides training to the Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel at basic, advanced and specialized levels. So far, EUMAM Ukraine has trained around 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 1,500 training modules. In addition to the training being conducted by EUMAM Ukraine's subordinate commands in Poland and Germany, training has also been conducted in 24 other European member states… EUMAM Ukraine started training for the international security forces — the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the National Police and Security Service operating under the operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Brieger said.

He emphasized that all training programs are formed in accordance with the combat needs identified by the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves, and are developed in coordination with the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, NATO, and other key international partners.

“Ladies and gentlemen, to conclude, let me wish you rewarding discussion while we commemorate the 80th anniversary of when the peace arrived to Europe. I hope and truly believe that our common efforts will bring peace to Ukraine against Russia's war of aggression, where democracy will triumph over autocracy. Slava Ukraini!” Brieger said.

The 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, takes place on May 8-9.