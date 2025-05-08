Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

At about 22:50 on May 7, 2025, Russian troops carried out an air strike on Kostiantynivka, using a FAB-250 air bomb. The bomb hit an apartment building, there are injured, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports on its Telegram channel.

"Four people were injured as a result of the airstrike: three men aged 46, 47 and 74, as well as a 47-year-old woman. They received mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, bruising and hypothermia. Another eight civilians, aged 41 to 75, suffered minor injuries and were unblocked by rescuers. The victims were provided with medical assistance," the report said.

According to the prosecutor's office, one of the townspeople is likely under the rubble. Three apartment buildings and a shop were damaged.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office has launched a pretrial investigation into criminal proceedings for the commission of a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.