12:47 08.05.2025

Chairman of NATO Military Committee: Your struggle is our common cause

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, has given assurances of unwavering support for Ukraine in a video address to the 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk’s Open Ukraine foundation.

"For more than three years, 1,169 days, you have been defending your people with indomitable spirit and unwavering devotion. You are fighting not only for Ukraine, but for your families and your people. You are on the front lines to defend democracy and the right to freedom. NATO sees your sacrifice. NATO hears your voice. And NATO is on your side. We pay tribute to your fallen heroes who sacrificed everything in this fight. Their memory gives us even greater strength to support Ukraine, to defend our values," Dragone emphasized.

The Admiral noted that Ukraine's struggle is a common cause with the Alliance.

"Sisters and brothers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Your courage today is a gift to tomorrow. Today is not just a remembrance of the past. It is the creation of the future. A future in which Ukraine will be free, independent and protected. On behalf of every NATO country, every military uniform we wear, we salute you. Your struggle is our common cause. We will not retreat. And you will not retreat either. Glory to Ukraine!" - Dragone emphasized.

The 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum, organized to mobilize transatlantic support for Ukraine, takes place on May 8-9.

