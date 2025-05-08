Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:06 08.05.2025

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

3 min read
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025

The European Solidarity faction is initiating the adoption of a special parliamentary statement on the ratification of the Investment Fund Agreement between Ukraine and the United States, which says that two additional documents – the Agreement on the Establishment of a Limited Partnership and the Investment Fund Charter, which are mentioned in the text of the main Agreement – were not submitted for consideration and cannot be considered ratified, the faction’s co-chair Iryna Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

According to the text of the draft Verkhovna Rada statement proposed by European Solidarity and posted on Gerashchenko’s Facebook page, as well as on the political force’s website, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supports the ratification of the Agreement. At the same time, the Parliament of Ukraine "notes that two additional documents – the Agreement on the Establishment of a Limited Partnership and the Investment Fund Charter, which are mentioned in the text of the main Agreement – were not submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration together with the main Agreement."

"Therefore, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine declares that these additional documents cannot be considered ratified, and their legal effect on Ukraine does not come until they are submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure," says the statement by the faction.

"We all realize that Trump and his administration are difficult partners, and Ukraine critically depends on the strategic partnership with the United States and bipartisan support. And there is no discussion about this. This is an axiom. At the same time, the conditions in which ratification takes place are unacceptable and unacceptable," Gerashchenko noted, commenting on the proposed text of the statement.

"Failed communication with society and parliament, the demand for the Verkhovna Rada to vote without reading - all these are unacceptable things in a democratic country, indecent disrespect for the legislative body and the people. I am proud that it was European Solidarity that achieved a public discussion on the content of the Investment Fund Agreement. The excitement in the Foreign Affairs Committee, where journalists and more than 70 deputies from all factions were accredited to ask questions to the government - a healthy desire for responsible voting. We had a professional discussion, although we did not receive answers to all questions," the MP said.

"We note that at the time of ratification, the Verkhovna Rada did not have any other texts, in particular, the text of the limited partnership agreement, which is mentioned in the investment fund agreement 26 times," the People's Deputy stated.

"Parliament and society must have full information about the progress of peace negotiations and the details of all initialed documents. Everyone! Rushing to ratify the agreement can also harm our American partners if it suddenly turns out that some points do not comply with the Constitution. That is why the European Solidarity registered a statement that we propose for the Verkhovna Rada to adopt. This is about respect for the strategic partnership with the US and about self-respect," she said.

Tags: #minerals_deal #european_solidarity

