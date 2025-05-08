Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Putin's "ceremonial truce" turned out to be a "farce."

“According to our military data, despite Putin's statements, Russian forces continue to attack across the entire frontline. From midnight to midday, Russia committed 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing; 586 attacks on our troops' positions, 464 of which used heavy weapons; 176 strikes by FPV-drones; and 10 air strikes using 16 guided aerial bombs,” he wrote on the social network X on Thursday.

The minister stressed that Ukraine is "responding appropriately" to all shelling and sharing all information about Russia's violation of the ceasefire.

“We are responding appropriately to all attacks and sharing all relevant information about Russia's ceasefire violations with the United States, the EU and European partners, all other states, and international organizations. We will not let Putin fool anyone when he does not even keep his own word,” the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine remains ready for at least a 30-day complete ceasefire and confidence-building measures that will enable peace negotiations and a real path to a just and sustainable peace.