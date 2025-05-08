Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Russia's losses in killed and wounded reach over 700,000 people, and the Kremlin has still not achieved any of its strategic goals, said the chairman of the NATO Military Committee in 2021-2025, Admiral Rob Bauer.

He said during the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum titled "UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor," organized by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Foundation Open Ukraine, that Russia had lost over 700,000 of its people wounded and killed, and had still not achieved any of its strategic goals. He stated that without the support of China and other autocratic regimes, Russia would never have been able to even continue the war. He added that President Xi's presence in Red Square tomorrow is precisely evidence that the forces of evil are uniting, because they are frightened by the strength demonstrated by the Alliance member states.

According to him, Russia is rapidly reorganizing itself on war rails, but is suffering huge losses for very small victories. At the same time, Ukraine, despite the issue with personnel, is managing to defend its positions very well, he added.

The admiral called for ensuring a just peace for Ukraine and continuing to support the Ukrainians in order to put Kyiv in the best and strongest position for any negotiations, when they begin.

He said that, despite differing views, it is essential to agree on the most important point: that no country can be allowed to seize the lands of another. He emphasized that this cannot be accepted as the norm, stating that it is something they cannot and will not agree with—just as they did not for the past three years.

Bauer stressed that the main principle is respect for sovereignty and internationally recognized borders. According to him, it is necessary to continue supporting Ukraine and ensure the achievement of a just peace.