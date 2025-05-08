Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:38 08.05.2025

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

1 min read
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of a Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos parliamentary faction), 338 Members of Parliament backed bill No. 0309 on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the creation of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, adopting it both in the first reading and at the final reading during Thursday's plenary session.

During the parliamentary discussion, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction), read aloud the amendments introduced into the preamble of the bill.

"This Agreement applies to the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters," the preamble states.

The session was livestreamed on YouTube by Zhelezniak.

Tags: #reconstruction_investment_fund #ratifies

MORE ABOUT

15:18 08.05.2025
Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

11:56 08.05.2025
Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

11:24 08.05.2025
Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

13:38 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

15:40 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

10:42 18.04.2025
Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

12:11 02.12.2021
Rada ratifies protocol to agreement with Hungary, Romania, Slovakia on multinational engineer battalion

Rada ratifies protocol to agreement with Hungary, Romania, Slovakia on multinational engineer battalion

14:16 04.02.2016
Rada ratifies agreement with Japan on DPL II

Rada ratifies agreement with Japan on DPL II

18:52 20.11.2015
Belgium ratifies Association Agreement with Ukraine, last EU state to do so – Poroshenko

Belgium ratifies Association Agreement with Ukraine, last EU state to do so – Poroshenko

16:50 07.05.2015
French Senate ratifies EU-Ukraine association agreement - ambassador

French Senate ratifies EU-Ukraine association agreement - ambassador

HOT NEWS

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's proposal for 30-day ceasefire remains in force

LATEST

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

Chairman of EU Military Committee: We to continue to help Ukraine meet its urgent military, defence needs

Chairman of NATO Military Committee: Your struggle is our common cause

Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Great Britain, France preparing for any possibility of ceasefire to help Ukraine seize this opportunity, consolidate it – Radakin

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

AD
AD