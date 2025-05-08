Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has ratified the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of a Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos parliamentary faction), 338 Members of Parliament backed bill No. 0309 on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the creation of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, adopting it both in the first reading and at the final reading during Thursday's plenary session.

During the parliamentary discussion, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction), read aloud the amendments introduced into the preamble of the bill.

"This Agreement applies to the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters," the preamble states.

The session was livestreamed on YouTube by Zhelezniak.