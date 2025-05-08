Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:44 08.05.2025

Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

2 min read

The security service of PJSC Ukrnafta has uncovered and swiftly dismantled an illegal tie-in into a discharge pipeline connected to one of the wells operated by the Okhtyrkanaftogaz oil and gas production department in Sumy region, the company's press service reported.

"A criminal investigation unit from the Romny District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region responded to the scene and documented the offense. Efforts are currently underway to assess the damage and identify those involved in the incident," the press release said on Thursday.

The illegal tie-in was discovered during routine preventive inspections at the Velykobubnivske oil field. According to the company, the perpetrators had welded a metal nut equipped with a ball valve onto the pipeline. A high-pressure rubber hose nearly four meters long was attached to the valve, and at the opposite end of the hose, a plastic pipe stretching almost 450 meters had been laid underground. This pipe ran to a metal tank with an estimated volume of 10 cubic meters, which had been buried on the grounds of an abandoned property in the village of Viunne, Romny district.

Ukrnafta emphasized that it continues to actively monitor and prevent illegal interference with its infrastructure to safeguard company assets and protect the interests of the state.

Tags: #ukrnafta

MORE ABOUT

15:00 25.04.2025
Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

17:52 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

16:47 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

12:49 17.04.2025
Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

12:49 15.04.2025
Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

16:41 11.04.2025
Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

16:24 08.04.2025
Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

13:23 01.04.2025
Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

10:38 27.03.2025
Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

Chairman of EU Military Committee: We to continue to help Ukraine meet its urgent military, defence needs

Chairman of NATO Military Committee: Your struggle is our common cause

Great Britain, France preparing for any possibility of ceasefire to help Ukraine seize this opportunity, consolidate it – Radakin

AD
AD