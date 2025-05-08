Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

The security service of PJSC Ukrnafta has uncovered and swiftly dismantled an illegal tie-in into a discharge pipeline connected to one of the wells operated by the Okhtyrkanaftogaz oil and gas production department in Sumy region, the company's press service reported.

"A criminal investigation unit from the Romny District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region responded to the scene and documented the offense. Efforts are currently underway to assess the damage and identify those involved in the incident," the press release said on Thursday.

The illegal tie-in was discovered during routine preventive inspections at the Velykobubnivske oil field. According to the company, the perpetrators had welded a metal nut equipped with a ball valve onto the pipeline. A high-pressure rubber hose nearly four meters long was attached to the valve, and at the opposite end of the hose, a plastic pipe stretching almost 450 meters had been laid underground. This pipe ran to a metal tank with an estimated volume of 10 cubic meters, which had been buried on the grounds of an abandoned property in the village of Viunne, Romny district.

Ukrnafta emphasized that it continues to actively monitor and prevent illegal interference with its infrastructure to safeguard company assets and protect the interests of the state.