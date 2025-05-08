Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainians are fighting for peace and understand that for this either Russia must radically change, or the world will have to change, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II of 1939–1945.

"Each of us wants peace to come, peace to triumph. We are fighting for it. And we understand what is needed for this. Either Russia must radically change. Or the world will have to change. Exactly as the world did 80 years ago. When it finally became clear to everyone: it is impossible to appease evil. It must be fought. Together. Fight resolutely. With force. With pressure. On the battlefield, in the diplomatic arena, in the economic space, wherever it is possible. So that it is truly ‘never again.’ Or the world will have to conduct denazification and demilitarization of Russia," the President of Ukraine said.